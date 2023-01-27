PM Pham Minh Chinh checks construction site in Hoai Duc outlying district (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction work of Ring Road No.4 in the Hanoi Capital Region on January 27.

The road is about 112.8km long, with around 58.2km in Hanoi, nearly 19.3km in Hung Yen and some 35.3km in Bac Ninh.



The project has total investment of over 85.8 trillion VND (3.73 billion USD), more than 28.1 trillion VND of which will come from the State budget, over 28.19 trillion VND from local budget and the remainder from build-operate-transfer (BOT) venture.



Construction on the road started in 2022 and is slated to be basically completed in 2026. The road is scheduled to be put into operation in 2027.



Generally, the project's items are being carried out on schedule, including site clearance, feasibility and environment impact assessment reports.

PM Chinh asked the Government Office to partner with ministries and agencies concerned to deal with problems faced by the project, under the directions of Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha.



He stressed that the project will open up new development space for the capital city. It will reduce population density and traffic congestion in the inner city and gradually change the economic structure of the area along the road.



The road will also strengthen connectivity and create motivation and breakthroughs in the socio-economic development of Hanoi and neighbouring areas./.