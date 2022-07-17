Politics Lao Federation of Trade Unions delegation visits Ha Nam A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy seek to step up cooperation in various spheres Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 15 received Giuseppe Cerasoli, Deputy General Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

Politics Vietnam always promotes ties with Czech Republic: FM Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky on July 15, during which he underlined that Vietnam always seeks to promote its relations with traditional friends, including the Czech Republic – one of the country’s priority partners in the Central Eastern Europe.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Hau Giang province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 15 offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple in Luong Tam commune, Long My district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, and inspected the Lung Ngoc Hoang Natural Reserve in Phuc Hiep district.