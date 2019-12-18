PM urges young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts for development
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts to develop big firms and global brands, contributing to turning Vietnam into a strong country.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) poses for a group photo with winners of the 2019 Red Star Award (Photo: VNA)
The Government leader made the call during a reception in Hanoi on December 18 for young entrepreneurs who have been honoured with the Red Star Awards, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the award.
Speaking at the reception, the PM said meetings with Red Star Award winners should be held regularly as a channel for the business community to make recommendations to the Government.
He highlighted that Vietnam has reaped significant socio-economic results this year thanks to concerted efforts of the Party, Government and business community.
The Government leader urged the entrepreneurs to capitalise on the digital economy as it holds huge potential for growth, and enhance application of scientific-technological achievements, especially artificial intelligence. He also emphasised the need to train a quality workforce.
Acknowledging the need to further improve the business and investment climate, PM Phuc voiced his hope that entrepreneurs in general and Red Star Award winners in particular will make recommendations to the Government on institutional reform for innovation and stronger development.
He also required relevant agencies and localities to continue to create favourable conditions for young Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the time to come.
For their part, the entrepreneurs put forwards recommendations on solutions to address current difficulties and improve the country’s business climate, thus facilitating business operation.
The Red Star Awards, initiated in 1999, aims to honour outstanding young entrepreneurs for their sustainable economic achievements and contributions to social development./.
