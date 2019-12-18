Business Vehicles to be banned through Lao Cai-Hekou border gate Vehicles will be banned from passing through Lao Cai-Hekou International Border Gate from January 1, 2020, according to the Lao Cai economic zone management board.

Business Vinh oranges and Nghe An specialties week opens in Hanoi A “Week of Vinh Oranges and Nghe An Specialties” kicked off on December 17 evening at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business One billion USD earmarked for Mekong Delta’s development Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said authorities are considering the allocation of 1 billion USD for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta to cope with climate change.

Business Ministry launches websites to deal with counterfeit goods The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 18 launched three websites to fight counterfeit goods and help consumers resolve e-commerce disputes.