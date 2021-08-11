Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed determination to build an innovative, transparent, action-oriented and effective Government in service of the people during the first meeting of the 15th Government that was held virtually nationwide on August 11.



Attending the event were Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other leaders.



PM Chinh stressed that the Government is resolved to not achieve economic growth at the expense of social progress and justice, and environment. It will keep improving material and spiritual lives of the people, consistently and resolutely fight corruption and negative behaviours, consolidate national defence-security; firmly safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; ensure social safety and order, enhance external relations and global integration, and improve the country’s role, position and prestige on international arena.



During the 2021-2025 period, the Government targets rapid and sustainable economic growth which is higher than the 2016-2020 average growth. By 2025, Vietnam is expected to be a modern-oriented industrialised nation, take synchronous measures to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure peace and well-being of the people in the spirit of “leaving no one behind”.



The Government set 23 targets for 2021-2025, including about 6.5-7 percent economic growth. The rate of manufacturing and processing sector will account for 25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), digital economy around 20 percent and State budget deficit 3.7 percent. The rate of poor households under multidimensional poverty standards will be reduced by 1-1.5 percent annually, 95 percent of the population will be covered by health insurance while the rate of forest coverage will not be lower than 42 percent.



To such end, the Government outlined 13 key tasks and measures for the period.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary Trong gave orientations and directions to the Government for the 2021-2026 tenure and the next period.



As Vietnam is building a socialist-oriented market economy, he suggested the Government, its agencies and all-level administrations pay special attention to apparatus building and personnel work, improve the efficiency and effectiveness of decentralisation and collaboration among agencies./.