Business CAAV proposes halting flights between localities applying social distancing The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport halt all commercial flights between provinces and cities that are applying social distancing measures, including Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route and vice versa.

Business Infographic Industrial production index up 7.9 percent The national index of industrial production (IIP) increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Property prices spike despite COVID-19 pandemic Vietnam's real estate prices have increased rapidly in the past two years despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the incomes of the majority of the population, experts have said.