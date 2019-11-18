World Phnom Penh airport named best Asia Pacific regional airport Phnom Penh international airport in Cambodia was named the best airport of the year in the Asia Pacific by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).

World Cambodia’s princess passes away at age 76 Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, daughter of late king Norodom Sihanouk, passed away in Thailand on November 18 at the age of 76, due to her illness, reported Fresh News.

World ASEAN forum talks social protection for vulnerable children The 14th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development (14th GO-NGO Forum), themed “Strengthening Social Protection for Vulnerable Children in ASEAN”, took place in Vientiane, Laos on November 18.

World Cambodia enjoys surge in export of footwear, travel goods Cambodia’s export of travel goods surged in the January-September period of this year to 385 million USD, mostly thanks to tax privileges they received from the US under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).