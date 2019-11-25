Policy advice project for climate resilient economic development launched
Land dried up as a result of the climate change (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 25 to launch the Project on Policy Advice for Climate Resilient Economic Development for 2019-2022.
The project aims to develop an integrated model to assess the impact of climate change adaptation measures, and improve the capacity of the Vietnamese side in applying the model to policy analysis and planning and policy advice.
Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Tue Anh, Deputy Director in charge of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), stressed climate change’s complicated developments and serious consequences on a global scale, saying Vietnam is no exception. It is a big and continuous challenge for the Government, industries and localities; especially in the Mekong Delta region.
The Government of Vietnam is increasingly concerned, focusing on the goal of sustainable economic development, promoting green growth combined with climate change prevention. Vietnam also has a national programme and national plan to adapt to climate change and achieve certain results in climate change prevention.
Michael Krakowski, Director of the programme and lead advisor of GIZ, said Germany is interested in practical action programmes to realise Vietnam’s sustainable development goals, thereby focusing on building capacity and proper scientific policies.
Experts will continue studying and assessing impacts of climate change on the economy, and defining approach methods and action plans, he added.
The workshop was jointly held by the German Development Cooperation Organisation (GIZ) and the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM)./.