Portugal in same group with Vietnam in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Portugal earns a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 finals (Photo: the Portuguese Football Federation)Hanoi (VNA) - Portugal earned a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 finals after beating their Cameroonian rivals 2-1 in the intercontinental play-offs in Hamilton, New Zealand, on February 22.
The Portuguese team won the victory thanks to Carole Costa's added-time successful penalty in the second half.
Portugal are now in Group E together with Vietnam, the US and the Netherlands.
The Vietnamese players of head coach Mai Duc Chung will meet their US rivals in the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 finals on July 22 at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.
On July 27, Vietnam will compete against Portugal at Waikato Stadium. In the last match of the group stage, Vietnam will play against the Netherlands at Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 1./.