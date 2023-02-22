Culture - Sports Myriad events to mark 80th anniversary of Outline of Vietnamese Culture The 80th anniversary celebration of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture – the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1943 – will feature a seminar, an exhibition, an art programme, and a week-long film screening.

Culture - Sports Contest encourages children to collect, learn about stamps A contest of postage stamp collection and knowledge for children aged 8 – 15 nationwide, themed ‘your country in stamps’, was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 22.

Culture - Sports Binh Thuan expects strong tourism recovery in Visit Vietnam Year With the over 200 special events to be held, the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, is a chance for the south-central province and other localities nationwide to promote tourism recovery and development.