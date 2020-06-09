Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index in three consecutive years Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.

Business Infographic PCI ranking of five centrally-run cities Within five years from 2014-2018, the Provincial Competitiveness Indexes (PCI) of 5 centrally-run municipalities have always been rated as excellent, high and mid-high.