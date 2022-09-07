At the event (Photo: VNA)

Three leading international exhibitions and conferences on energy & electrical solutions (EPV); heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, air filtration & purification, refrigeration systems (HVACR), and maritime (INMEX) for the first time opened simultaneously at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7.Organised by the UK-based Informa Markets, the three expos are forming a series of events, gathering the participation of 200 firmss, with 80% of whom from 22 foreign nations including Germany, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, China, and Singapore.Throughout the three-day course of the events, the participants are set to introduce a diverse range of machinery and technology that are considered breakthrough and new in the world.The EPV, HVACR and INMEX are expected to offer updated specialised information, and opportunities for businesses to connect with and find potential partners.A host of sidelines activities and seminars are also scheduled./.