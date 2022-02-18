In a document sent to the Government Office on February 17, the ministry said that after a meeting with related ministries and agencies on February 15, it had adjusted a plan for the resumption of tourism activities in the new normal.



Accordingly, both inbound and outbound tourism will be resumed from March 15 via air, road and sea routes, and foreign arrivals are subjected to comply with pandemic prevention and control.



Vietnam has become one of the six countries with the largest vaccination coverage. The country’s pilot vaccine passport tourism program, which has been implemented since November last year, brings about positive results, ensuring safe conditions while leaving a good impression on visitors.



Over the past time, the Government has directed the tourism ministry to coordinate with other agencies in setting forth a plan on resuming tourism activities in a safe and effective manner./.

VNA