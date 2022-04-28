Preparations for SEA Games 31 on schedule: Organising Committee
Ministries, sectors, sub-committees of the Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and local organising committees have sped up preparations for the region's biggest sport event, heard a meeting in Hanoi on April 28.
Rowing and Canoeing athletes train for SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Over the past time, the Organising Committee has approved and instructed the implementation of plans relating to the organisation, and allocated capital for the work.
It has also held working sessions with ministries and agencies to review and remove obstacles to the organisation.
Representatives from the Ministries of Public Security, Health and Transport, and Vietnam Television, along with localities that host the Games, comprising Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang and Phu Tho also reported their preparations for the Games.
Chu Xuan Dung, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, said the capital city has earmarked more than 600 billion VND (26.13 million USD) to upgrade, repair and decorate venues in the city.
More than 3,000 officials and volunteers have been mobilised to serve the Games, he said, noting that preparations are in full swing in Hanoi.
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang, who is also a member of the Organising Committee, informed the meeting about the communication work carried out by VNA.
Under the agreement between VNA and the sub-committee for information and communications of SEA Games 31, VNA, as the host news agency, will cover the events, and provide and edit contents of the Games’ official website at seagames2021.com.
It will coordinate with the sub-committee to organise a press photo contest and a photo exhibition on SEA Games.
The agency has also opened a bilingual sub-web in Vietnamese and English about SEA Games 31, at seagames.vnanet.vn, which is expected to debut on May 4.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Head of the Organising Committee, noted that preparations for the Games have been carried out on schedule, and lauded coordination between ministries and agencies in this regard.
He ordered greater efforts in the communication work, saying the event offers a good opportunity to promote the nation, culture and people of Vietnam to foreign countries.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.