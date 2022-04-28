SEA Games 31: Malaysia eyes 146 medals in total
Malaysia’s sports delegation sets a target of winning 36 gold, 35 silver and 75 bronze medals at the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam from May 12-23.
The 146-medal target is set based on the current performance of the 584 national athletes bound for the biennial Games, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said on April 27.
According to the minister, diving and athletics are expected to be a gold mine for the national contingent in Hanoi, with each sport being entrusted with contributing more than five gold medals. Based on current performance, the Malaysian delegation also wins golds in taekwondo, wushu, petanque, pencak silat, bodybuilding and several other sports.
Malaysia’s best-ever achievement in the history of the SEA Games since its inaugural edition in 1959 in Bangkok was bagging 145 golds, 92 silvers and 86 bronzes to emerge as the overall champions of the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur./.
