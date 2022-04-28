World Denmark seeks new cooperative opportunities in Vietnam Many Danish enterprises, especially small and medium-size ones, want to seek opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam and Asian countries, according to leaders of Asia House, a a Danish organisation that connects Denmark and Asia.

World Indonesia targets to double geothermal capacity Indonesia's state energy firm PT Pertamina sets a goal of doubling its geothermal capacity by 2028, which might cost an estimated 4 billion USD, as the country tries to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.

World Malaysia boosts domestic investment for economic recovery Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said the government will refine the proposals forwarded by the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) aimed at especially strengthening the domestic direct investment (DDI), the most important element to revive the economy.

World Indonesia to partner with Japan to produce biofuel from palm oil methane The Indonesian state energy company Pertamina will cooperate with engineering giant JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC) of Japan to turn methane generated in palm oil production into a biofuel.