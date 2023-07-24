Politics President’s visit hoped to lift Vietnam-Italy ties to new height The State visit by President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse to Italy at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to lift the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Politics Vietnam, US see ample room for cooperation: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung believed that the two nations’ relationship will continue to reach new heights, serving the tangible interests of their people and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Politics Defence minister visits units of Air Defence - Air Force, Army Corps 2 Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang paid visits to and inspected units of the Air Defence - Air Force and the Army Corps 2 High Command on July 24.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.