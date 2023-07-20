The art performance in tribute to martyrs, revolutionaries (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong joined other officials and former leaders at an art performance in tribute to martyrs, revolutionaries on July 19, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).



The event, which virtually connected Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Martyrs' Cemetery A1 in the northwestern province of Dien Bien, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People’s Committees of the two localities.





Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha extended warm regards and deep gratitude to heroic mothers, revolutionary veterans, heroes of the People's Armed Forces, sick and wounded soldiers, relatives of martyrs, and people with meritorious services to the revolution throughout the country.



Vietnamese people always remember that peace and happiness today come at the cost of the sacrifice and blood of their fathers, he stressed.



During the two resistance wars against the French colonialists and the American imperialists, 1.2 million people laid down their lives for national liberation and reunification. There are nearly 200,000 martyrs whose remains have not been found, and nearly 300,000 unidentified.



Over the past 76 years, the Party, State and the whole society have paid great attention to supporting and taking care of relatives of war invalids, martyrs, and people with meritorious services, Ha affirmed.

Delegates lit candles to pay tribute to heroes and martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery (Photo: VNA)



Many policies have been implemented concertedly, helping improve the living standards of people with meritorious services and their relatives, he said, adding the whole political system has joined hands in strengthening gratitude activities such as searching for and gathering remains of martyrs, constructing cemeteries, and identifying remains of martyrs.



Earlier the same day, delegates lit candles to pay tribute to heroes and martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery and Martyrs' Cemetery A1./.