Politics President attends Quang Tri’s flag-raising ceremony marking Reunification Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and many military and government officials attended a flag-hoisting ceremony held by the central province of Quang Tri at the local Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Politics Officials detail crackdown on fake news, wrongdoings in capital market An official of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) mentioned measures for cracking down on fake news while another from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) highlighted ways to ensure the transparency of the financial, stock, and bond markets at the Government’s monthly press conference on April 29.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese front organisations cement ties Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Zou Jiayi co-chaired a teleconference between the two sides on April 29.