Politics High rates of turnout seen in May 23 elections: NEC Most cities and provinces reported high rates of turnout of over 90 percent in the May 23 elections exceeded, with some recording a rate of as high as 99.99 percent as of 10pm the same day, reported the National Election Council (NEC).

Politics Election Council: turnout rate at 95.65 percent by 17:30 Preliminary reports show that 95.65 percent of voters nationwide went to the polls by 17:30 on May 23 to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.

Politics NA Chairman examines elections in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 23 inspected the election work in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang that are hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairman The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.