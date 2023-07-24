On the morning of July 24 (local time), Austrian President Alexander Van dar Bellen hosted the welcome ceremony for President Vo Van Thuong at Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

Right after the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Congratulating Vietnam on its great achievements in socio-economic development over the past time, President Alexander Van der Bellen affirmed that, Austria attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

Austria considers Vietnam its important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, he added.

President Thuong affirmed that, Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen the friendship and cooperation with Austria, a reliable friend of Vietnam in the EU.

During the talks, the two State leaders discussed orientations and measures to further deepen the traditional friendship, and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

In the political field, they agreed to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels. Regarding economic cooperation, the two leaders agreed to continue to facilitate investment and business activities, as well as import and export of goods between the two sides./.

