President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – President



Appreciating Romania’s support for Vietnam in its previous struggle for independence and current development, the President noted that the European country has helped train thousands of Vietnamese students and postgraduates and aided Vietnam with 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during outbreaks.



The two sides have maintained contacts at all levels, especially between their senior leaders, demonstrating an increasing political trust, Phuc added.



He hailed Romania for actively supporting and promoting the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) as well as its soon ratification of the EVIPA.



Bilateral trade was estimated to approximate 450 million USD in 2022, an annual increase of more than 15%. However, this figure is still not commensurate with the potential of the two nations' cooperation, said the President, wishing it to grow ten times in the time to come.



Labour cooperation, despite being new, has reaped encouraging results, with about 5,000 Vietnamese workers currently working in Romania in mechanical engineering, construction, welding, shipbuilding, tourism, hotel, and high-tech agriculture, he said, suggesting the two sides coordinate to expand labour cooperation to fields that Romania and the EU have demand.



Phuc wished the diplomat will make further contributions to boosting the bilateral ties, particularly regarding delegation exchanges and high-level interactions, pledging support from Vietnamese competent agencies for her work.



Considering Vietnam an important partner of Romania, Romila said her nation always attaches importance to and wishes to deepen its collaboration with Vietnam and supports the Southeast Asian nation at international forums.



The ambassador hoped that the two sides would strengthen cooperation across fields, especially trade, labour, and education./.

VNA