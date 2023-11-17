Politics Dien Bien, Laos’ Luang Phrabang foster border management collaboration A delegation from the Vietnam border guard force of the northern province of Dien Bien led by Colonel Phan Van Hoa, Commander of the provincial Border Guard High Command, held talks with a visiting Lao delegation from Luang Phrabang province led by Major General Tuxong Patchay, Director of the provincial Public Security Department on November 16.

Politics HCM City’s delegation on working visit to China Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Huang Kunming, Politburo member and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee on November 16 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing working visit to China.

Politics Prime Minister chairs government meeting on law-building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a thematic Government session on law-building in Hanoi on November 17 to discuss three draft law proposals concerning goods quality, water supply and drainage, and electricity (revised).

Politics Conference boosts sharing of correctional administration experience The 41st Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators (APCCA 41) concluded in Hanoi on November 16 after five working days.