Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Auditor General of Vietnam Ngo Van Tuan hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for President of the State Audit Authority of Laos Viengthavisone Thephachanh, who is on Vietnam visit from September 6-10.



Tuan expressed his delight at achievements made by the Party, Government and State Audit Authority of Laos over the past years, which he said, have contributed to national socio-economic development.



He also informed the guest about recent activities of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), including perfecting legal framework for its operations and State audit standards, signing 20 international agreements with bilateral partners, mostly supreme audit institutions.



The host suggested both sides improve the efficiency of their regular activities like the exchange of delegations to help Laos amend the Law on State Audit and strengthen the capacity of public audit.



He asked for continuing cooperation activities 2022 and following years in order to realise the Vietnam – Laos cooperation strategy for 2021-2030 and Vietnam – Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021-2025 in audit.



Viengthavisone Thephachanh, for his part, wished to receive the SAV’s further assistance in improving workforce quality via sharing experience, dealing with overlapping in inspection and audit, and in the E-office project to make the best use of information technology in its activities./.