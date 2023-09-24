President Vo Van Thuong offers incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at Na Nua tent within the Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Tuyen Quang general hospital on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong at the Thanh Tuyen (Tuyen Citadel) Festival on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

A performance at the Thanh Tuyen (Tuyen Citadel) Festival (Photo: VNA)

- President Vo Van Thuong on September 24 offered incense and flowers in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of modern Vietnam, at Na Nua tent within the Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.At the site, Thuong also offered incense at the Tan Trao Communal House in Tan Lao village, Tan Trao commune, where the Congress of People’s Representatives – the predecessor of the National Assembly of Vietnam – took place on August 16 and 17, 1945, and paid his respect to revolutionary predecessors at their memorial site. He then paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at the relic site of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee in Dong Ma village, Trung Yen commune, where the committee worked from 1952 to 1954.In Tan Trao commune, the State leader visited and presented gifts to some families of revolution contributors.Tan Trao, known as Vietnam’s revolutionary cradle, was once the living and working place of President Ho Chi Minh from late May to August 22, 1945. It was the venue for many historic events leading to the August Revolution, including the Congress of People’s Representatives chaired by President Ho Chi Minh on August 16, 1945 to decide on the destiny of the nation.Also on the morning of September 24, Thuong attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Tuyen Quang general hospital. The 15-ha provincial hospital worth nearly 1.8 trillion VND (73.8 million USD) is designed to accommodate 1,000 beds.Earlier, on the evening of September 23, the President attended the Thanh Tuyen (Tuyen Citadel) Festival. This was the first year that Tuyen Quang province has implemented a plan to renew the organisation of the festival for 2023-2025, aiming to turn the event into a tourism product with a national and international brand.The programme was organised on a national scale with the participation of six other provinces – Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, and Binh Thuan, as well as foreign localities with cooperative and friendly ties with Tuyen Quang, such as Laos’ Xiengkhuang province and the Republic of Korea’s Anseong city. It featured performances by artists and children, and a parade of hundreds of giant Mid-Autumn lantern models selected from competitions held across Tuyen Quang. Especially, there were also models from Xiengkhuang and Anseong.At the festival, President Thuong presented gifts to local ethnic children on the occasion of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.On the evening of September 23, the northern province of Lao Cai organised a ceremony to commemorate 120 years of tourism in Sa Pa.Attending the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha suggested that Lao Cai implement comprehensive measures in line with the approved master plan for building the Sa Pa national tourism area. This approach aims to make Sa Pa a sustainable destination that is active in climate change response and disaster prevention and mitigation./.