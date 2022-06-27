Politics NA leader’s visit hoped to cement Vietnam’s all-round ties with UK Relations between Vietnam and the UK are currently at an all-time high, and an official visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue aims to further intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership, a diplomat has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 27.

Politics Vietnam, China hold talks on bilateral cooperation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China bilateral cooperation held a routine meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wu Jianghao in virtual form on June 27.

Politics Vietnam’s first peacekeeping engineering unit promptly set to work in Abyei Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has quickly set to work at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) immediately after all its 184 members fully assembled.