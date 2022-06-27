At the talks (Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs



Welcoming his guest’s decision to choose Vietnam as the first destination to visit after taking office and praising Australia’s recent achievements serving its post-pandemic recovery, Son said he believes Wong’s trip will contribute to creating new dynamics in promoting the countries’ strategic partnership towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.



Wong affirmed that Australia always attaches great importance to Vietnam's role in the region and its new Government will continue strengthening the nations’ strategic partnership.



As Vietnam and Australia have fully reopened, the ministers highlighted a need for increased collaboration in tourism, education, investment, trade, security, and defence, among other sectors. The engagements should also cover the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, they said.



They agreed to step up efforts in climate change and green and sustainable growth in a bid to tackle non-traditional security challenges.



Welcoming Australia’s freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN, Son requested Australia to continue making positive contributions to regional cooperation on the basis of respecting the bloc’s centrality, for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



Wong stated that Australia values cooperation with ASEAN, upholds its central role, and continues to promote cooperation for the sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region.



Regarding the East Sea issue, the Australian minister underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters, and of respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.

