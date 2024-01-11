Society Disadvantaged students, disaster-affected people in Quang Binh receive support The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in the central province of Quang Binh and the "Save the Children" in Vietnam have provided assistance to disadvantaged families and students affected by natural disasters in Quang Ninh district and Ba Don township.

Society Binh Thuan province resolved to fight IUU fishing The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked local relevant agencies to ramp up efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in anticipation of the fifth working round with the inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC).

Society Private sector’s engagement in child care, protection to be promoted Reforming mechanisms for mobilising private organisations, businesses, individuals, and the society’s engagement in child care and protection is among the key tasks recently set by the Politburo.

Society PM presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers in Hai Duong Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to disadvantaged workers and the poor in the northern province of Hai Duong on January 10, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.