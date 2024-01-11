President sends cards to centenarians
President Vo Van Thuong has decided to send cards to 1,632 citizens who are 100 years old and above.
President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has decided to send cards to 1,632 citizens who are 100 years old and above.
According to the President’s Office, those to receive the longevity wishes are from 14 provinces and cities nationwide.
Earlier, at the end of December 2023, the State leader made a similar decision, sending cards to 1,025 citizens of the age group who live in 10 other localities./.