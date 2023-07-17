At the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 17 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws adopted at the fifth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

They consist of the Law on Civil Defence 2023; the Law on Cooperatives 2023; the Law on Bidding; the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights 2023; the Law on Electronic Transactions; the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Public Security; the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens and of the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam; and the Law on Pricing 2023.

Notably, the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens and of the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam raises the duration of an electronic visa to 90 days from 30.

Citizens of the countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted temporary residence for up to 45 days from the current 15 days and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.

The law will be enforced from August 15, 2023.

Comprising of 12 chapters and 115 articles, the Law on Cooperatives 2023 aims to create a favourable and open legal corridor for cooperative groups, cooperatives and unions of cooperatives to participate in the national economy and international integration, in line with the development trend of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is set to take effect from July 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Law on Pricing 2023 clearly defines the relationship between this law and others containing regulations on price to overcome the existing limitations between them. It will become effective from July 1, 2024 ./.