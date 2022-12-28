Business Japanese enterprises operate effectively in Binh Duong province: official Most Japanese enterprises are operating successfully in Binh Duong province, contributing to the local development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, has said.

Videos Vietnam attracts 27.72 billion USD in FDI this year Vietnam attracted a total of over 27.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Videos Vietnam’s textile, garment exports to Indonesia increasing Vietnam’s textile and garment export turnover to Indonesia reached over 10 million USD in September 2022, more than four times that of the previous month.

Business Credit growth hits about 13% Credit growth reached about 13% this year as of December 27, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu told a press conference in Hanoi on tasks for the banking sector next year.