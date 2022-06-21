Business Vietnam encourages development of eco-industrial parks Developing eco-industrial parks towards net zero emissions was the focus of discussions during a recent seminar held in Hai Phong city’s Nam Cau Kien industrial zone by the Mekong ASEAN Magazine under the Vietnam-ASEAN Association for Economic Cooperation Development.

Business Vietnamese tra fish sector likely to enter new development cycle Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) export revenue expands about 90 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, signaling a new development period for the sector.

Business Reference exchange down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,087 VND/USD on June 21, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business CT Group opens Vietnam’s first-ever business representative office in Israel Vietnam’s CT Group officially opened its representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 19 in an effort to boost cooperation with the innovation and hi-tech market of the host.