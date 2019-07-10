Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Ambassador of Malaysia M. Zamruni Khalid (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated Ambassador of Malaysia M. Zamruni Khalid on outstandingly accomplishing his second working term in Vietnam while bidding farewell to him in Hanoi on July 10.He said he is convinced that the diplomat will continue working to foster the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership in his new post.Ambassador M. Zamruni Khalid thanked the PM, Government and other relevant agencies of Vietnam for helping him to fulfil his term here, especially to boost bilateral cooperation in a more practical manner to benefit both sides.During his working term, the two countries maintained the exchange of high-level visits and cooperated in areas of potential, especially tourism, he said.The Vietnamese leader noted that Malaysia is an important trade partner of Vietnam in ASEAN, with two-way trade expanding 15 percent a year during the diplomat’s tenure, hitting 11.5 billion USD in 2018. The two sides are heading to the value of 15 billion USD and more by 2020.He expressed his hope that Malaysia would support Vietnam in performing soundly its role as ASEAN 2020 Chair and UN Security Council non-permanent member in 2020-2021.He stressed the need for both countries to enhance education cooperation, culture and people-to-people exchange, and tourism partnership, along with working on the abolishment of trade barriers that can affect their key staples, including farm, forestry and aquatic products of Vietnam.The leader asked Malaysian competent agencies to continue assisting the Vietnamese living and working in the country.-VNA