Addressing the event, PM Chinh said that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has affected the socio-economic situation of the country, especially the lives, health and living conditions of people and production of businesses.

However, the country has managed to maintain socio-economic stability, ensured national defence and security, and strengthened external relations, he noted.

The Government leader spotlighted the central task of fighting COVID-19, with 23 localities imposing social distancing measures, while the remaining 40 localities flexibly decide their priority on socio-economic development and pandemic control.

The Government leader asked agencies and local administrations to work harder to control the pandemic and at the same time design scenarios for economic recovery and development in the new situation.

PM Chinh also urged Cabinet members to focus on evaluating the current situation, analysing the reasons behind problems and proposing solutions for better performance in September, thus laying foundation for the completion of socio-economic goals set by the National Assembly for the whole year.

The head of the Government noted that all levels and branches must ensure social security, take care of people's lives, and prevent people from being deprived of food, clothing, shelter, or medical support economic./.

VNA