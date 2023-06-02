Visiting Quan Su Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Hanoi, the Government leader highlighted Buddhism’s companionship with Vietnam over the past nearly 2,000 years.

The PM also lauded Buddhism’s material and spiritual contributions to the COVID-19 combat, as well as post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.

He used the occasion to thank the VBS, monks, nuns and followers both at home and aboard for their contributions to the country over the past time.

The government leader affirmed the Party’s and the State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, President of VBS’s Executive Council said, the VBS will continue guiding monks, nuns and followers across the country to contribute to national construction and defence./.

