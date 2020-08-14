Politics More condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing Foreign leaders extended their condolences to Vietnamese Party, State and people and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Politics Deputy PM, FM Pham Binh Minh holds talks with Saudi Arabian FM Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 13 held phone talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

Politics Former Lao leader commends former Party chief Le Kha Phieu’s contributions to bilateral ties Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu was a loyal revolutionary and an intelligent official, former Lao Party General Secretary and State President Chummaly Sayasonea has said.

Politics Winner of logo contest on Vietnam-Indonesia ties announced The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam announced on August 13 the winner of a logo contest held to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries on December 30.