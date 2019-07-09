Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Minister of Home Affairs Khamman Sounvileuth (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government supports stronger cooperation between the ministries of home affairs of Vietnam and Laos, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a reception in Hanoi on July 9 for Lao Minister of Home Affairs Khamman Sounvileuth.The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs has a good capacity for training, and is willing to assist Laos in this field, Phuc said, adding that despite its own difficulties, Vietnam will consider helping Laos with some facilities at both central and local levels.He also expressed the wish that the two sides tighten cooperation through exchanges of visits.The PM urged the Lao ministry to intensify educational campaigns to help Lao officials, public workers and young generations better understand the special bonds between the two countries.Minister Khamman Sounvileuth informed his host that his delegation aimed to learn from Vietnam’s experience in organising and streamlining the State apparatus and enhancing the capacity of officials and public servants.He said he hopes the two ministries of home affairs will expand their partnership, thus contributing to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.-VNA