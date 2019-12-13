Business Coating, printing ink firms need to be greener With consumers paying increasing attention to the effects of paint and printing ink products on human health and the environment, producers need to develop more eco-friendly products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12.

Business Vietnam fifth largest consumer of US apples Vietnam was the fifth largest buyer of US apples last year with an import value of 51 million USD, up 48 percent year-on-year.

Business Vietnamese bamboo straws adorn world drinks People are turning against plastic straws, and a 32-year-old man has come up with a reusable bamboo alternative for the once ubiquitous and popular item that has become a symbol of throw-away culture.

Politics Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.