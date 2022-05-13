At the signing ceremony of a MoU on investment cooperation between the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the South and Middle of Vietnam (KOCHAM) and Becamex IDC. (Photo: VNA) Binh Dinh (VNA) – A series of activities within the “Meet Korea-Binh Dinh 2022” programme were held in Quy Nhon city in

Addressing a seminar themed “Meet Korea-Binh Dinh 2022: Joining hands for development”, which opened the programme’s activities, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said that the programme, the second of its kind held in Vietnam in 2022 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties, focus on seeking measures and visions to increase diverse cooperation activities between Binh Dinh – an important locality in the south central region, and the RoK.



He said the partnership between Quy Nhon city and Yongsan district will continue to be a model of local cooperation between the two countries.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Quoc Dung noted that since Binh Dinh and Yongsan district of Seoul set up twin relations in 1996, the two sides have supported each other in all fields of social welfare, education-training, health care, tourism and labour, while many projects using ODA from the RoK Government are underway in Binh Dinh.

The province is currently hosting four RoK-funded investment projects worth nearly 100 million USD, he said, expressing hope that through the programme, more Korean investors will come to Binh Dinh. He pledged that the province will create optimal conditions for them during their operation to develop together.





RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Nguyen Phi Long said that the province is calling for RoK investment in the fields of electronic accessory production, automobile supporting industry, seaport and industrial park infrastructure construction, energy, tourism, high-tech agriculture, aquatic farming, breeding, waste treatment, trade and services.



He highlighted Binh Dinh’s strong commitments to assisting investors from the stage of forming investment ideas to the operation of their projects.



On the occasion, the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committee of Binh Dinh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation, while the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the South and Middle of Vietnam (KOCHAM) also signed a MoU on investment cooperation with Becamex IDC.



