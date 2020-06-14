Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
Business executives learn about the VCIC CONNECT Programme on "Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection" at a recent seminar to introduce the programme in HCM City (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.
The "Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection" programme, organised by the Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC), seeks to help local firms find strategic global partners for technology, finance and trade.
It targets Australia and the Republic of Korea to start with since they are strong in technology and have close economic ties with Vietnam.
The programme priorities businesses in energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, water management and filtration, renewable energy, information technology used to respond to climate change, and other technologies related to climate change.
Firms can register to participate at https://bit.ly/VCICConnect until June 20.
The programme will also help Australian and RoK technology groups, research institutes and universities identify partners for technology transfer in Vietnam.
Selected Vietnamese companies will receive consultancy and training from VCIC experts in making document profiles and project proposals and assistance in the negotiation process with foreign partners, and make trips to RoK or Australia to connect with foreign partners sponsored.
Speaking at a seminar to launch the programme in HCM City on June 11, Nguyen Duc Nghiem, director of VCIC project management board, said, “In the last five years VCIC has built partnerships with many local and foreign organisations and associations, investment funds and reputed technology companies.
“We have also organised many activities to help businesses enhance their competitiveness, especially in science and technology, and create opportunities for businesses to reach out to international partners.”/.