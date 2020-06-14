Business State to encourage construction of cheap apartments The State will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Rubber group targets increase in revenue and profit The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) targets increases of 8 percent and 5 percent in revenue and post-tax profit this year, respectively.

Business EVFTA good opportunity for Indian investors in Vietnam The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is a good opportunity for Indian investors, in Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Sanh Chau said at an online conference on June 12.

Business Thanh Hoa calls for investment of 12.5 billion USD The north central province of Thanh Hoa signed memorandum of understanda on 15 projects worth 12.5 billion USD during an investment promotion conference on June 12.