Business Viet Lotus invests in start-up Newee Viet Lotus announced its investment in start-up Newee, an online seller development platform in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10.

Business Petrol prices up nearly 3,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per litre from 3pm on March 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Legal steps for conducting ODA projects simplified Legal steps for operating ODA projects are simplified to accelerate the disbursement of the soft foreign loans after amendments to nine laws took effect earlier this month, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).