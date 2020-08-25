Health Vietnam conducts over 1 million COVID-19 tests The Vietnamese health ministry said it has conducted more than one million PCR tests since the COVID-19 pandemic first began in late January.

Health HCM City promotes economic development amidst COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City is exerting every effort to implement the dual tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Health First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.