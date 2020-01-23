Society Ancient war trap shows great campaign by Tran army Archaeologists have recently unearthed wooden stakes that are thought to have been planted in a river in the coastal city of Hai Phong to repel Yuan-Mongol invaders' boats and secure the Bach Dang River victory in 1288 for Dai Viet (then Vietnam).

Society Bac Giang master plan towards 2050 ratified By 2030, the northern province of Bac Giang will become an industrial province with the GRDP ranked among 15 leading provinces and cities nationwide.

Society Free film screenings celebrate Party’s founding anniversary Free film screenings will be held across the country from January 25 to February 5 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).