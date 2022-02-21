Project to upgrade rice value chain in Red River Delta launched in Thai Binh
A ground breaking ceremony for a project to upgrade rice value chain in Vietnam’s Red River Delta was held in the northern province of Thai Binh on February 21.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – A ground breaking ceremony for a project to upgrade rice value chain in Vietnam’s Red River Delta was held in the northern province of Thai Binh on February 21.
The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam.
The project, part of a new framework on agricultural development cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, will be carried out in Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Hung Yen provinces until 2024.
It aims to build a master plan on rice value chain development in the Red River Delta, improve cultivation efficiency amid climate change and successfully develop a sustainable, high-value rice growing model raking in high value in Thai Binh for expansion in the delta as a whole.
The project will be rolled out with a non-refundable assistance worth 5 billion KRW (over 4.5 million USD) provided by the RoK government through its agriculture ministry.
It is hoped to raise income of rice farmers as well as economic efficiency in agricultural production in the Red River Delta.
Under the cooperation, an area of 2.4 ha will be zoned off for pilot rice cultivation, which helps the two sides find the best rice varieties. It will also house a drying facility with a daily capacity of about 20 tonnes, and a storage system, said Prof. Dr. Lee Dae-seob, Director of the project.
The area is projected to be put into operation this year./.