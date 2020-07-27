PTSC sees revenue up 13 percent in Q2
PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) announced revenue of 5.47 trillion VND (238 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, up 13.4 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Revenue from financial activities decreased by 23 percent to 70 billion VND.
Pre-tax profit increased by 66 percent year-on-year to 405 billion VND. Post-tax profit was up by 14 percent year-on-year to reach 248 billion VND.
In the first six months, PTSC reported revenue of 8.7 trillion VND, down by 2.3 percent against last year. Post-tax profit was 359 billion VND, down by 39 percent. With these results, the company fulfilled 58 percent of its revenue plan and 61.4 percent of the profit plan for this year.
The biggest contributor to revenue and profit in the first half was mechanical engineering and construction, with 4.17 trillion VND and 233 billion VND, respectively.
Revenues and profits from supplying specialised vessels and processing and export of crude oil (FSO/FPSO) were 1.9 trillion VND and 53 billion VND, respectively.
By the end of the second quarter, PTSC had receivables of 6.9 trillion VND, up 50 percent compared to the beginning of this year./.
