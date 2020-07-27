Business Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

Business Law should be changed to better protect online consumers While more and more Vietnamese people are turning to e-commerce, the current consumer protection law does not properly cover online shoppers.

Business Reference exchange down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 27, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 24).