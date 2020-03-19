After each passenger gets out, the taxi driver usually spends time cleaning the interior of the vehicle. Most of the objects and places that customers are exposed to in the car are thoroughly disinfected with alcohol.

In the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic, in addition to the provision of disinfectant hand sanitizers and face masks, a number of taxi companies in the coastal city are also regularly disinfecting their vehicles.

Meanwhile, at Da Nang Bus Station, the garage is also required to strictly follow epidemic prevention measures, as well as frequently reminding passengers to wash their hands and disinfect their masks when boarding.

As the COVID-19 epidemic develops, the initiative of transport units will contribute to preventing the spread of the disease in the community.-VNA

VNA