Business Vietnamese, German partners seal deal in air transport, logistics Five partners from Germany’s Leipzig city and Vietnam on December 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in air transport and logistics.

Business Vietjet resumes two routes to Republic of Korea Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Vietnam’s two tourism destinations of Da Lat and Can Tho to the capital city of the Republic of Korea - Seoul, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Business Social impact businesses in dire need of support Lack of capital, information, business management capacity and a sustainable market for their products were among the major challenges facing social impact businesses (SIBs) in Vietnam, said policymakers and international experts.

Business Vietnam seeks cooperation chances with Indian state of Uttarakhand The Trade Office of Vietnam in India has taken part in a programme in Uttarakhand state, held trade promotion activities there, and explored investment and business cooperation chances in Dehradun city.