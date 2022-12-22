PV Power produces over 240 billion kWh of electricity in 15 years
The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has produced more than 240 billion kWh of electricity in the past 15 years, contributing to ensuring national energy security, the firm reported.
With the result, the firm earned more than 350 trillion VND (14.78 billion USD) in revenue, with profit of over 25 trillion VND. It has paid more than 16 trillion VND to the State budget.
PV Power, a member of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), has risen to the second largest power supplier in Vietnam, only after the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).
To date, the firm has operated seven power plants with total capacity of 4,209 MW. Its total assets increased 12 folds to 56.5 trillion VND (2.36 billion USD) from only 4.78 trillion VND in 2007 when it was established, with the owner’s equity exceeding 32 trillion VND.
On the stock market, PV Power's POW has continuously led in terms of liquidity among power trading companies, securing the firm’s position in the Top 50 Best Listed Companies for three consecutive years by Forbes Magazine. It has for many years been rated by Fitch Ratings at BB with a positive outlook.
To date, PV Power has more than 75,000 shareholders and its stock has always had a large trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).
In the past 15 years, PV Power has donated more than 400 billion VND to social security activities.
A representative from the firm said that in the time to come, PV Power will focus on transiting energy towards green and environmental protection.
With its advantages in the field of gas-fueled power, PV Power will continue the development of LNG power projects, including Nhon Trach 3 and 4, which have combined designed capacity of 1,600MW using the state-of-the-art technologies, along with Quang Ninh LNG with an expected capacity of 1,500MW. Besides, PV Power will expand investment in renewable energy projects.
By 2035, the firm’s total capacity is expected to reach 5,760-9,560MW, supplying 30-47 billion kWh to the market each year, with a growth rate of 3-4% annually./.