PV Power’s first-half post-tax profit nears 1.16 trillion VND
PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) reported a post-tax profit of 1.159 trillion VND (over 49.56 million USD) in the first six months of 2022, surpassing the target set for the entire year by 56%.
This year, PV Power's profit plan has been adjusted down from its previously announced level. Therefore, its first-half post-tax profit, despite representing an annual decrease of 19%, still exceeded the yearly goal.
Also in the period, its electricity output reached 7.1 billion kWh, reducing by 25% year-on-year.
Nguyen Dinh Thi, head of PV Power's economic planning department, said that with such output decrease, the company’s revenue amounted to 14.865 trillion VND, equaling 61.3% of the yearly plan but down 5% compared to the same previous last year.
Meanwhile, mobilised electricity prices in the first half increased sharply, even hitting 2,000 VND per kWh sometimes.
In the last six months, PV Power is projected to face difficulties such as a recession of the world economy, an unfavorable rainy hydrological situation, and a series of overhauled factories, including the Ca Mau 1, Dakrinh and Nhon Trach 1./.