PV Power to organise shareholders’ meeting on April 27
In the first two months of 2021, PV Power produced 2.8 billion kWh of power, with estimated revenue of over 4.67 trillion VND (202.51 million USD) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Petro Vietnam Power Corportation (PV Power) plans to organise its annual shareholders’ meeting for 2021 on April 27.
The meeting will be held in Yen Hoa ward, Cau Giay district of Hanoi. Shareholders are advised to register for the meeting by March 26.
During the meeting, the participants will discuss a report on its performance in 2020, plans for 2021 and a financial report, among others.
In the first two months of 2021, PV Power produced 2.8 billion kWh of power, with estimated revenue of over 4.67 trillion VND (202.51 million USD) and pre-tax profit of 410 billion VND (17.77 million USD).
In 2021, the firm aims to produce over 21.2 billion kWh of power./.