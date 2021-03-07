Business PetroVietnam maintainsgood operation in first two months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has maintained its good production and business, with many targets overfulfilled, during the first two months of this year.

Business Vietnam a strategic destination for Samsung’s R&D activities Samsung Vietnam plans to expand its investment in Vietnam by setting up a research and development (R&D) centre, strengthening cooperation with domestic enterprises, and taking part in public infrastructure projects, its General Director Choi Joo Ho has said.

Business RCEP smooths way for Vietnam to join global supply chains The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has enabled Vietnam to be connected better with global supply chains compared with other new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), an official has said.