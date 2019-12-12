Qualcomm asked to support Vietnam’s technology eco-system
Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and Alexander H. Rogers, Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Incorporated. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh has called on the US-based Qualcomm Incorporated to continue assisting Vietnam in developing its technology eco-system.
Binh, who is Secretary of the Party Central Committee, made the call while receiving Alexander H. Rogers, Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Incorporated, in Hanoi on December 12.
The Party official spoke highly of the group’s contributions to Vietnam’s economic development over the past 15 years, especially in the field of science and technology.
Qualcomm has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries, departments, electronic and telecom groups to establish a research and development centre in Hanoi, carry out the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge, and support local technology start-ups, he said.
Binh proposed the US group continue providing consultancy for Vietnamese management agencies and strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese businesses.
For his part, Rogers said the group will continue accompanying and coordinating closely with the Vietnamese Government and businesses to develop technological infrastructure, promote innovation, and support technology startups./.