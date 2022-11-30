Quang Binh, Dutch firm discuss cooperation in wind power development
The People’s Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.
At the working session (Photo: baoquangbinh)Quang Binh (VNA) – The People’s Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.
Eric Arends, Director and Vice Chairman of Pondera, said he hopes the firm and Quang Binh will make thorough consideration to open up cooperation opportunities in the time ahead.
The company introduced some outstanding wind power projects it has carried out in the Netherlands and other European countries. It also analysed advantageous factors and potential of nearshore and offshore wind power in Quang Binh.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Tran Hai Chau stressed that developing wind power, especially in the sea, is one of the orientations prioritised by the Vietnamese Government.
To Quang Binh, promoting renewable and clean energy is also an important direction, he noted, pledging optimal conditions for investors to make surveys
Chau also provided more information about orientations for developing seaports and other structures related to local strengths.
Quang Binh is currently home to one operational wind power project that has total capacity of 252MW. This project, the B&T wind power farm complex, began commercial operation in October 2021 and was invested with over 8.1 trillion VND (328.7 million USD).
The province has permitted investors to conduct surveys for 25 wind power projects with combined capacity of 6,000MW. They include six offshore and 16 nearshore projects./.