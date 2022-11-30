Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Bac Giang takes action to develop digital economy Bac Giang province is accelerating the implementation of digital transformation, with a focus on developing the digital economy.

Business Vietnam’s bond market contracts amid monetary tightening After strong growth in the previous quarter, Vietnam’s currency bond market contracted 0.2% due to a decline in the Government bond market and slower growth in corporate bonds.

Business Infographic Steel sector expects for better business result in 2023 Better disbursement of public capital, sound steel prices and opportunities to boost steel export to Europe are among the expectations of steel enterprises so as to have a rossy business result in 2023.