During the recent Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday, the number of tourists visiting Quang Binh rose significantly, with thousands choosing to spend the holiday at local well-known tourist sites.

In addition to traditional tourism sites such as Phong Nha and Paradise caves, many new tourism products have also been introduced, including discovering Phong Nha at night by kayak, canyoneering to cross Toc Tien Waterfall, and visits to Dong Chau Forest and other wonderful sights, providing a range of interesting experiences for visitors to choose from.

According to figures from the Quang Binh’s tourism sector, the province welcomed more than 35,000 visitors during and after the Tet holiday, with daily visitor numbers up 16 percent compared to the 2021 Tet holiday. This a positive sign for the local tourism sector to recover and thrive./.

VNA