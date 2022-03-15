Quang Nam: Best preparations made for tourism reopening
As Vietnam completely reopens to international tourists from March 15, the central province of Quang Nam has been making the best preparations for welcoming visitors, especially foreign ones, back.
Quang Nam was assigned by the Government to carry out pilot reopening to international tourists in late 2021.
Chairman of the Quang Nam Tourism Association Phan Xuan Thanh said the province’s tourism association and community have geared up all the necessary conditions, from infrastructure, transportation and accommodation services to destinations, while many tourism products have also been renewed.
However, he noted, business insiders are still concerned that relevant agencies have yet to reach consensus on medical requirements related to COVID-19, which may hamper international tourist attraction.
Phan Ho, Director of the My Son Sanctuary management board, said succeeding in serving foreign tourist groups on a trial basis in late 2021, the board has gained much experience. The return of international visitors to Hoi An and My Son, two world cultural heritage sites in Quang Nam, in late last year was viewed as a rehearsal of tourist reception plans in the new normal context by the industry insiders.
All the necessary conditions have been prepared, products renewed, and service quality improved to welcome holidaymakers back, he noted, recommending anti-pandemic rules for tourists, particularly international ones, should be clear with both safety and effectiveness in tourism reopening taken into account.
Affirming active efforts to gear up for welcoming travellers, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong affirmed that as Quang Nam is host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, the country’s reopening to international tourists at this point of time, in the principle of "safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19", is a good chance for the tourism sector nationwide, including in the province, to regain its stature.
Deputy Director of the Quang Nam Health Department Nguyen Van Van said to ensure absolute safety for the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, the local health sector has stayed updated with information from the Ministry of Health and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control so as to give timely advice to the provincial authorities. Healthcare establishments have also been ordered to make detailed plans and thorough preparations for tourism reopening./.