Quang Nam kicks off construction of central region connectivity project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a central region connectivity project in the central province of Quang Nam took place in Tien Phuoc district on July 19.
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Funded with official development assistance (ODA) from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of Korea (EDCF), the project costs over 768 billion VND (34.514 million USD). Of the total investment, the ODA capital amounts to 25.474 million USD.
Spanning 31.85 km, the project passes through four districts of Quang Nam, namely Thang Binh, Phu Ninh, Tien Phuoc, and Bac Tra My.
Delegates press the symbolic buttons to kick off the construction of the project at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Once completed, it will contribute to improving the transport network linking the central region to Central Highlands provinces and reaching Laos through Bo Y international border gate. It will also create a smooth connection with the region’s Ky Ha seaport, Chu Lai International Airport, Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, and Dung Quat Economic Zone.
In addition, the project will fulfill the government's objective of improving the road transport system, facilitating trade and enhancing accessibility to neighbouring countries.
It is expected to finish by November 2025./.