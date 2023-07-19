Business Separate corporate bond trading system launched The Ministry of Finance on July 19 organised an inaugural ceremony for a separate corporate bond trading system on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business MoIT will strengthen efficiency in dealing with trade remedies in H2 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will strengthen efficiency in dealing with trade remedy cases at home and abroad in the second half of this year to protect the interests of Vietnam's manufacturing and exporting enterprises.

Business Hoa Phat Dung Quat receives first tugboat from Netherlands The Hoa Phat Dung Quat steel company has announced the reception of its first tugboat, built by Damen Group from the Netherlands, to serve the firm’s port system.